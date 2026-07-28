Remains of man missing from Cañon City found near Skyline Drive by hikers

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The remains of a man who went missing from Cañon City back in 2023 were discovered on July 19 near Skyline Drive, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Shawn Dixon was last seen in 2023 on September 12, when he was getting out of a taxi near Rudd Park. He was supposed to meet his family later at "Triangle Park, but never arrived.

In 2024, the Cañon City Police Department asked for the CBI to get involved in the investigation, and that is when KOAA first reported about Mr. Dixon's disappearance.

The CBI says hikers were near Skyline Drive in Cañon City where they discovered the remains. Those remains were positively identified as Shawn Michael Dixon Sr.

CBI is leading this death investigation, and Dixon's cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Law enforcement is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Fremont County CrimeStoppers.

Tips can be submitted via the QR Code below or by calling 719-275-STOP (7867).

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