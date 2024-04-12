Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigating Cañon City man's suspicious disappearance

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says its office is now assisting the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) in a missing persons case.

The 45-year-old man in question is Shawn Michael Dixon Senior, last seen or heard from on September 12, 2023.

According to authorities, the last confirmed sighting of Dixon was in the area of Rudd Avenue and North 11th Street in Cañon City. Dixon was seen entering a taxi near Rudd Park where he was then supposed to meet his family later that evening at "Triangle Park" near Hazel Avenue and College Avenue. Dixon never arrived.

On March 15, 2024, CCPD interviewed people who knew Dixon and those who posted he was missing on social media. After no new leads were formed and based on concerns from Dixon's family, CCPD requested help from the CBI after it was determined Dixon may have been endangered at the time he disappeared.

"Cases involving missing adults who are also homeless are both troubling and difficult to investigate," said Cañon City Police Chief John Schick. "Individuals in this segment of society are at risk of so many challenges out there, and they often move quite frequently, blend into their communities effectively, and actively avoid contact with law enforcement for a variety of reasons."

Dixon is described as being 6'2" weighing about 190 pounds, and having dark brown hair and blue eyes. The CBI says Dixon may be wearing contacts or glasses and may be limping because of an injury to his right ankle.

If you have any information about Dixon, you are asked to reach out to the CBI's tip line at (720) 254-1331 or email them cdps_shawndixonsr_tipline@state.co.us.

____

____

