Regional job fair for people across Colorado and Wyoming Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will host a multi-state hiring event on Thursday aimed at connecting employers with job seekers across Colorado and Wyoming.

The Spring 2026 Wyoming-Colorado Regional Job Fair, organized in partnership with Workforce Colorado and the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, will take place April 30 as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual options. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR VIRTUAL OCLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR VIRTUAL OPTIONSPTIONS. You are able to register up until the event. Details on the format of the virtual event are at the bottom of this article.

Organizers say the event is designed to help address workforce shortages across the Rocky Mountain region by linking businesses with candidates from the Wyoming High Plains to the Colorado Arkansas Valley. This year’s event will also expand to include regional apprenticeship programs, offering job seekers opportunities to enter “earn-while-you-learn” career pathways in addition to traditional employment.

More than 100 regional and national employers are expected to participate, recruiting for positions throughout the Wyoming-Colorado corridor. Attendees will include job seekers from both states, including veterans, transitioning service members and students.

In-person job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the virtual event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. The first 30 minutes of both formats will be reserved for veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families. The general public will be admitted starting at 10:30 a.m. for in-person events and 12:30 p.m. for the virtual session.

The event will feature eight in-person locations along with a centralized virtual platform. Pre-registration is not required for in-person attendance.

IN-PERSON LOCATIONS:

Adams County, Colorado:

Adams County Workforce & Business Center

11860 N Pecos Street Suite 2200

Westminster, CO 80234 Arapahoe County, Colorado:

Arapahoe Douglas Works!

CentrePoint Plaza

14980 E. Alameda Drive

Aurora, CO 80012 Jefferson County, Colorado:

3500 Illinois Street Suite 1600

Golden, CO 80401​ Weld County, Colorado:

501 8th Avenue

Greeley CO, 80631 Pueblo County, Colorado:

Pueblo Workforce Center

1045 West 6th Street

Pueblo, CO 81003 Larimer County, Colorado:

Larimer County Administrative Services Building

200 West Oak Street

Fort Collins, CO 80521 Boulder County, Colorado:

515 Coffman Street

Longmont, CO 80501 Denver, Colorado:

Colorado Administrative Building

2600 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80204

Details on the format of the virtual job fair from a spokesperson with CDLE:

"The virtual job fair is meant to mirror the in-person experience, but with the added convenience of 'attending' from home. There will be 'live' employers monitoring their individual employer virtual booths (much like in-person events). Job seekers won't need to wait in line and can directly contact the employers with questions via chat and can also schedule individual meetings using webcams or telephone.

Having the virtual option allows both employers and job seekers more flexibility to attend and fully participate. Just as they can do in-person, job seekers attending virtually will be able to share their resumes with employers and ask for immediate feedback. Job seekers will also be able to record video clips of them answering common interview questions and upload them into their profile. Employers can view the job seekers profile to see the job seeker’s resume and videos. Job seekers can also submit employer specific job applications via the virtual platform as well."

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