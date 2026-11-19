COLORADO SPRINGS — Work is underway to make 74 acres on the edge of Red Rock Canyon Open Space an official part of the popular Colorado Springs park, a move aimed at protecting the land from development and expanding the area's trail system.

The open space is bounded by a neighborhood, 31st Street, and Highway 24 to the north, so any expansion has to happen to the south and west.

"It's actually land owned by Colorado Springs Utilities and managed by them. They acquired it more than 100 years ago for part of their water rights portfolio," said David Deitemeyer with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

The property recently became available after an assessment of Utilities assets.

"This property, the specifically 74 acre property, was identified as surplus and didn't meet any of their operational needs or goals," Deitemeyer said.

The parcel is in a key location for the trail system connecting Red Rock Canyon and other nearby public lands.

"Part of it is to protect from development. You know, there's an opportunity that if that property went to the fair market, it could be purchased and developed into housing," Deitemeyer said.

Parks has the funds to pay the $590,000 for the property because of the voter-approved dedicated Trails and Open Space tax. Even though Utilities is city-owned, Parks still has to pay for the land.

"They have that responsibility to the ratepayers to secure funding and to reimburse that," Deitemeyer said.

The addition offers a different landscape from the rest of the park. As you climb higher, the red rocks give way to a green, forested area.

The proposal goes to City Council for approval at the first of next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

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