Recovery Month highlights treatment options as concerns grow over 7-OH

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — September is Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness about substance use and mental health, celebrate people in recovery and encourage those struggling to seek help.

Steve Carleton, chief clinical officer with Porch Light Health, says the month also serves as an opportunity to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and treatment.

“Recovery Month is all about getting people into treatment for substance use and other mental health issues,” Carleton explained. “What we're trying to do in Recovery Month is just reduce stigma and make it more OK for people to engage in care and get help.”

One substance drawing increased attention is 7-OH, a concentrated form of the naturally occurring plant product kratom.

Carleton said some manufacturers have increased the concentration of 7-OH in kratom products, raising concerns about addiction and opioid-like effects.

“The 7-OH occurs naturally, but what they're doing in the products sold in these head shops is they've increased it about 300 percent,” Carleton added. “And so at that level of 7-OH you're seeing very similar drug addiction patterns to what you'd see with heroin and fentanyl.”

Federal officials have been examining ways to regulate products containing higher concentrations of 7-OH. Carleton said increased regulation could help alert consumers to the potential dangers of some products while distinguishing them from naturally occurring kratom products with lower concentrations.

Porch Light Health is seeing an increase in patients using 7-OH, although Carleton said the number remains far below the number of patients struggling with fentanyl. People experiencing withdrawal after stopping 7-OH may have symptoms similar to opioid withdrawal, including fatigue, muscle aches and nausea.

“It, it looks like opioid withdrawal,” Carleton said. “It's flu-like symptoms is the best way to describe it. So, just a lot of fatigue, muscle aches, nausea.”

Carleton said treatment is available for people who develop an opioid use disorder related to 7-OH.

“We treat this much in the same way that we would treat any opioid use disorder,” he said. “Typically, you're looking at some type of buprenorphine or Suboxone product, that helps take those withdrawals away and helps decrease the cravings that people have for it.”

Carleton also urged families to pay attention to products that may contain 7-OH. They can come in several forms, including gummies, liquids, pills and powders.

“Just paying attention and watching,” Carleton said. “If you're seeing those products sort of come home or sort of in bedrooms and whatnot, making sure you're having those conversations with kids that this is a dangerous substance.”

If you have a substance abuse issue, you can call 800-662-HELP (4357).

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