Recovery efforts continue as United Way of Southern Colorado raises $1 million for Aspen Acres fire relief

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The United Way of Southern Colorado has surpassed $1 million in donations for Aspen Acres wildfire recovery efforts — but the organization says it is just getting started.

CEO Shanna Farmer said the goal is far larger.

"We set a big goal, very bold goal of $10 million because the needs are extreme," Farmer said.

Every dollar donated goes directly to those impacted by the fire, according to Mario Gernazio, the organization's director of resource development.

"100% of all funds that are brought in for the Aspen Acre fires is going directly back into recovery efforts," Gernazio said.

Those funds are being distributed through a relief center stocked by volunteers and community donations that have poured in from across the region.

"They have come in from everywhere from Littleton, Colorado to Trinidad donations have been coming in, and Pueblo has just been amazing. Just been amazing with donations," volunteer Mike Sherer said.

Sherer is among the volunteers stocking shelves and helping evacuees find daily essentials at the distribution center. He said the work is about more than handing out supplies.

"You find yourself talking for 30 minutes to that person and it really does everybody good. It does my heart good," Sherer said.

For Sherer, volunteering is personal.

"I think everybody has known someone or have lost homes and been driven from their homes," Sherer said.

He said he has seen smoke in the distance from his home in Pueblo West. He felt a calling to give back.

"We needed to do something to help. Something," Sherer said.

Over the first weekend the distribution center was open, the response was immediate.

"We had about 150 volunteers a day," Farmer said.

And there are still many volunteers coming in every day.

Financial wellness coordinator Adrian Gomez said the work carries deep meaning for everyone involved.

"If we can contribute and give back to them in any way, it's really meaningful for those people," Gomez said.

Director of Communications Chris Segura said the organization is committed to staying the course for as long as it takes.

"It could take months, could take years. I mean we're in this for the long haul, we're preparing for this to take as long as it needs to take to help these folks in recovery," Segura said.

Sherer said he plans to keep showing up for the same reason.

"Until the need is gone. Until the need is gone," Sherer said.

The United Way of Southern Colorado is actively seeking volunteers at their distribution and donation center.

Farmer said even a little time of volunteer work goes a long way. To learn how to volunteer, click here.

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