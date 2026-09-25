Record bear encounters prompt Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteer surge

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bear encounters are at a record pace this year across Colorado. As a result, volunteers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are extra active, hoping to prevent situations where people are hurt or bears end up euthanized.

"We've mobilized a lot of volunteers," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteer Mike Marsac, who is among those offering up weekends to give lessons on living in bear territory.

The program is called BearWise. It has similarities to the neighborhood watch concept of watching for crime. If everyone knows a bear is nearby, neighbors can rally to deter it. It is for the safety of humans and to prevent the Colorado policy of euthanizing bears that repeatedly have dangerous encounters with people.

"It's sad. It's tragic, but it's a reality, so we cannot habituate bears to people," Marsac said.

This year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking shows bear encounters in the thousands, a record pace. It is because of this year's drought conditions and wildfires.

"There's just no natural food availability right now, so that's increasing the sightings and conflicts we're having with bears," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Demetria Wright.

"In many aspects they're starving out there so they're traveling longer distances and coming farther down and into communities in order to try to find those food sources," Marsac said.

Now add the change of seasons.

"A shorter day and colder temperatures will trigger that hibernation instinct, which then really triggers this insatiable hunger that they have to feed," Marsac said.

There are several Parks and Wildlife outreach events heading into fall. A booth will be at Rick's Garden Center on Saturday, September 26. Then on Sunday, October 4, there will be a booth at Garden of the Gods Park during the Motorless Morning event.

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