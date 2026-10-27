Recall effort underway for Colorado Springs City Councilmember Brandy Williams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A recall effort is underway against Colorado Springs City Councilmember Brandy Williams, with petition organizers accusing the District 3 representative of failing to respond to constituents, missing meetings, and opposing a voter-approved development authority in Old Colorado City.

Williams, who took office in April 2025, disputes the allegations, saying a serious illness limited her ability to attend meetings in person and that she continued participating virtually. She also argues that the recall effort could further disrupt a district that has experienced multiple changes in representation in recent years. The recall petition was filed with the Colorado Springs City Clerk’s Office by three District 3 electors: Peter Hernandez, Ali Lange and Zoe Woodruff.

In the petition, the organizers allege Williams “has consistently failed to respond to emails, letters, and other forms of communication from her constituents regarding matters of concern.” They also cite what they describe as a history of absences from City Council meetings and a lack of engagement during meetings she attended, including the Project Taurus appeal hearing.

The petition further alleges Williams failed to attend Meadows Park Community Center meetings despite multiple requests before its closure. Organizers also object to her role in initiating a proposal to dissolve the Old Colorado City Downtown Development Authority, which they say was widely supported by families and small-business owners in District 3.

“District 3 residents who care about their community deserve a representative who responds to constituents, listens, engages, and acts in the best interest of our community by respecting public input, and demonstrating dedication to serving the community,” the petition states.

Williams said she was not surprised by the recall effort, noting that rumors of a potential recall had circulated previously. However, she questioned whether a recall was the best approach for the city.

“I don't think it's the best governance option for the city of Colorado Springs,” Williams explained in an interview with News5.

Williams said she was hospitalized for a week in July 2025 with a kidney infection and later experienced a relapse that required another hospital stay. Her primary care physician subsequently instructed her to remain on bed rest, she said. Williams said her health prevented her from attending some council meetings in person, but she continued participating virtually.

“The reason that it says that I wasn't attending council meetings is because I wasn't allowed to physically be here in person, but I did attend those meetings virtually,” Williams added. “So given the options that I had as a council member, I definitely exercised those.”

Regarding the Meadows Park Community Center meetings, Williams said she was still recovering from her illness during the initial meeting and that other council members helped represent her. She said she later worked with city staff and the administration on the center's future. Williams also rejected the claim that she has been disengaged, pointing to her involvement in city projects and public works issues. She said she has worked to address infrastructure needs throughout the district and cited more than $40 million spent on construction in District 3 during her time in office. Williams said she understands that some residents may have difficulty receiving responses from council members, particularly when issues involve quasi-judicial proceedings that require elected officials to maintain neutrality. She said those restrictions can make it difficult to engage directly with constituents on certain matters.

On the Old Colorado City Downtown Development Authority, Williams said she believes the area needs an appropriate tool to support its future, but she does not believe a downtown development authority is necessarily the best option.

“I don't believe a downtown development authority is the best option, but I would like to have the right tool for, you know, the needs of Old Colorado City,” Williams said.

Williams also urged residents to consider the district's recent turnover in representation before supporting the recall. Richard Skorman, Stephanie Fortune and Michelle Tallerico held the District 3 seat before Williams, following a series of transitions that included a resignation and a completed term. Williams said another change could complicate long-term planning and development in the district.

“Please don't sign the petition simply for the stability of the district,” Williams said.

Williams said she plans to continue working on issues affecting District 3 and is preparing for another community town hall, which she expects to hold between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Asked whether she would resign or seek a recall election if organizers gather enough valid signatures, Williams said she has not yet decided.

The petition asks the city to initiate the recall process under Article XII of the Colorado Springs City Charter. The filing of the petition does not itself remove Williams from office. The next steps depend on the applicable city recall process and whether the effort meets the required signature threshold. The petition was filed Oct. 9, giving the petitioners until Dec. 8 to turn in about 4,300 valid signatures.

Peter Hernandez did not want to comment on camera, saying the petition speaks for itself. He referred News5 to https://www.recallbrandywilliams.com/ for updates on the signature gathering process.

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