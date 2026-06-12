Quiet Confidence: 15-year-old Will Friesema taking on 2026 Pikes Peak Apex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Racers are arriving in Colorado Springs for the 2026 Pikes Peak Apex Gravel and Mountain Bike Races. There are pros in the lineup along with some very talented amateurs who have the potential to keep pace with the best. That includes 15-year-old Will Friesema.

"I think for me it's the downhill just flying like 30 miles an hour down a trail, hitting giant jumps. It's super cool feeling," Friesema said.

It is a formula making him a contender when he races. Friesema often deflects attention to the successes of his friends and fellow racers, like Emmett Frozley, who along with Friesema is one of the News 5 sponsored Apex racers.

"He like crushed the race. He was doing so well. He was winning his age category. It was really cool. So yeah, it's the Apexes are cool because it can kind of show the world what younger kids can do," Friesema said.

What Friesema downplays, his coach reveals.

"Will was probably too humble to admit it. He's the reigning freshman state champion in mountain bike racing here," said Kip Biese, Kids on Bikes head coach.

What the lead coach at Kids on Bikes reveals as champion, Will describes nonchalantly.

"I like won a couple of the races," Friesema said.

Unassuming excellence makes Friesema an excellent coach with Kids on Bikes. In skills tests with campers, those watching notice Will balancing without putting his feet down, or hopping and swinging to line up with the kids. He is not looking for attention, but the show of technical ability motivates novice riders to improve.

"For kids it's a super good place to learn more about riding and understand how to ride trails well and be courteous of others and then also just to hang out with their friends," Friesema said.

Looking to others is something Friesema practices in his own riding. He is looking forward to racing alongside pros during the Apex Mountain Bike Race.

"It's super cool to be able to get pushed by the adults, because when you ride with someone better than you, you're forced to become better, to stay up with those people who are way better than you," Friesema said.

Despite his age, his record as a racer indicates he cannot be ignored on course.

"It's not a joke, and there's going to be some very fast people that I'll be competing against," Friesema said.

The patient coach with Kids on Bikes will switch to focused competitor for the Apex. He is entered in Sunday's 35-mile Mountain Bike Marathon.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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