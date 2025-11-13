Pueblo West Fire Department shows how they're using voter-approved sales tax

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo West Fire Department is showing how it's putting its voter approved sales tax money to use.

The 1% fire sales tax was pass back in 2020, and in five years, the tax has raised more than $15 million. The Pueblo West Fire Department has used the money to do the following:



build a new fire station

hire 14 firefighters

buy new equipment

buy new fire trucks

"They understand... it's nice to have a safe Pueblo West, that when they're able to call 911, that firefighters will be responding with the best equipment to either protect their lives or their property," said Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta.

The sales tax is set to expire in 2030, but the Pueblo West Metro District is planning on putting the tax on the ballot next year to make it permanent.

