Pueblo West Fire Department opens a new fire station on Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department is excited to announce the opening of a new fire station on Monday.

The newly announced facility will be located at 715 S. McCulloch Blvd.

The location and addition of this new station will help to decrease the time it takes for emergency responders to reach the area in their need.

To celebrate its grand opening, the Pueblo West Fire Department will be hosting a tour of the new building where visitors can speak with firefighters, check out some of the new and innovative equipment modern firefighters are using on the scene, and learn more about the services the fire department provides to the community.

Alongside all the firefighting essentials, the station also features a training room, living space for on-duty fighters, and even a space for community engagement events.

“Fire Station 2 now stands ready to begin the journey of serving the residents and visitors of our Pueblo West community. Today, we gather to celebrate the accomplishments of the many who worked so diligently to make this outstanding public safety facility. The men and women sworn to protect this community now have the means to provide the services expected of them today and for the many years to come," says Brian K. Caserta, Fire Chief.

Pueblo West is a community of over 34,000 residents located in a fifty-square-mile radius and contains 400 miles of roadways.

