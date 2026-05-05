Pueblo Transit launches Ride Pueblo app Monday to help riders

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is making it easier to get bus information. Pueblo Transit launched its Ride Pueblo app on Monday.

This was created because Pueblo Transit says it receives at least 70 calls per day about bus information. The free app gives riders access to tracking the buses, bus schedules and other features.

“All of the calls we got before, we give the experience back to the user to do their own planning around their schedules, instead of our schedule, and make it more user friendly as we move forward,” said Ben Valdez, Director of Pueblo Transit.

The app can be accessed in Google Play or the App Store.

More than 500,000 people use Pueblo Transit each year, according to Valdez.

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