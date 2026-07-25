Pueblo RecycleWorks will soon expand services to accept hazardous materials

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo RecycleWorks will soon expand its services to accept poisonous materials. Starting in September, the City of Pueblo will accept household hazardous waste at its recycling center.

The City of Pueblo is getting $300,000 from the state health department to make this happen. Household hazardous waste includes paint, acids and cleaners.

"...Our community has had a long standing need for the disposal of household hazardous waste that shouldn't just go into the landfill without any other kind of treatment," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

The program will be free to Pueblo city and county community members as long as state money is available in the program.

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