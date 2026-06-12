Pueblo nonprofit expanding its reach to help more people in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A Pueblo nonprofit is expanding its reach to help more people across southern Colorado. United Way of Pueblo County has changed its name to United Way of Southern Colorado.

The name change reflects the group's goal to help 31 counties in the southern part of the state. Before, United Way served five counties.

United Way leaders say even though the name has changed, the mission stays the same, which is to help people in need.

"We want to have a name that reflects the work that we have been doing, and the work we will continue doing," said Tanya Simental, Vice President of United Way of Southern Colorado. "We want to stay rooted in Pueblo, but we want to also grow our reach."

The group plans to have listening tours throughout southern Colorado to find out each area's needs.

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