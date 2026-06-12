Pueblo man attempting three chin-up world records this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo man known for pushing his body past the limits is getting ready to take on another world record challenge this weekend!

Frankie Sagona is a Pueblo native who gained international attention in 2023 after completing more than 1,000 chin-ups in one hour. Now, he's preparing to raise the bar even higher.

The challenge starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Zestful Balance gym, which is located near The Walter Brewing Company.

Anyone can show up to watch him go for the following three chin-up world records:



most chin-ups in eight hours

most chin-ups in 12 hours

most chin-ups in 24 hours

Organizers say they hope the event inspires people to see what's possible through hard work and resilience.

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