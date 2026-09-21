Pueblo housing market snapshot: Median price for homes falls below $300,000

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County housing market saw fewer home sales and a lower median sales price in August compared with the same month last year, while homes also spent more time on the market.

According to the latest data from the Pueblo Association of REALTORS, 143 single-family homes sold in August, down 16.4% from 171 sales in August 2025.

The median sales price fell 3.2% year over year, from $309,900 to $299,900. The average sales price, however, increased 7.9% to $335,242. David Ramirez with the Pueblo Association of REALTORS said the higher average price is partly being driven by sales of more expensive homes.

"I think you're starting to see some higher-end homes that are selling that are skewing those numbers just a little bit more," Ramirez explained.

Homes also took longer to sell. The average number of days a home spent on the market increased from 95 days in August 2025 to 108 days this August, a 13.7% increase.

At the same time, the number of new listings declined 11.7%, from 307 to 271. Ramirez said the combination of more buyer selectivity and a slower market means sellers need to adjust their expectations.

"Sellers have to be patient," Ramirez said. "There's a little bit of a challenge right now as there are more houses on the market and buyers are willing to be patient."

He said sellers also need to price their homes appropriately.

"Sellers definitely have to be patient, and they need to price their house accordingly as buyers, you know, are taking their time and being a little bit more selective with the houses they choose to buy," Ramirez added.

The data shows 897 homes were in inventory in August, down 12.7% from 1,027 a year earlier. The months' supply of inventory also declined from 6.1 to 5.5 months.

Despite the decline in sales, Ramirez said buyers currently have more leverage in negotiations.

"Buyers definitely have an advantage right now," Ramirez said. "You know, sellers are becoming increasingly more motivated to sell, you know, maybe whether it's price, concessions, or just overall negotiations."

The August data also shows sellers received an average of 98.5% of their asking price, compared with 97.3% a year earlier. The figures do not account for seller concessions or down payment assistance. Year to date through August, 1,319 single-family homes have sold in Pueblo County, down 2.2% from the same period in 2025. The year-to-date median sales price is $305,000, down 3.9% from $317,500.

Ramirez said Pueblo's relatively lower home prices can continue to make the area attractive to buyers, particularly those purchasing their first home.

"I think Pueblo has a lot to offer," Ramirez said. "If there's, if you're in the market for a house, you know, whether you're upgrading, you know, your family's expanding, whatever life circumstances are happening, I think Pueblo offers a lot of great things, and affordability just happens to be one of them."

Ramirez expects the market to see some seasonal activity in the coming weeks before slowing later in the fall.

"I think right now we're heading into a little bit of a hot window where the market tends to pick up between Labor Day through Halloween, maybe early November," Ramirez stated.

He said activity typically begins to slow around Thanksgiving and continues through the holiday season.

The August figures come from the Pueblo Association of REALTORS and Arkansas Valley Board of REALTORS MLS and were current as of Sept. 3.

Pueblo County single-family housing market — August 2026



New listings: 271 homes Down 11.7% from 307 in August 2025

Homes sold: 143 Down 16.4% from 171 last year

Median sales price: $299,900 Down 3.2% from $309,900 last year

Average sales price: $335,242 Up 7.9% from $310,624 last year

Days on market: 108 days Up from 95 days last year That's a 13.7% increase

Homes available for sale: 897 Down 12.7% from 1,027 last year

Months of inventory: 5.5 months Down from 6.1 months last year

Percent of asking price received: 98.5% Up from 97.3% last year



Year-to-date through August

Homes sold: 1,319 Down 2.2% from 1,348 last year

Median sales price: $305,000 Down 3.9% from $317,500

Average sales price: $320,743 Down 1.1% from $324,279

New listings: 2,409 Down 5.1% from 2,538

Days on market: 104 Up 4% from 100 days last year



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