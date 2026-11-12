Pueblo housing market slows as home sales drop nearly 20% in October vs. 2025

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Home sales in Pueblo County fell nearly 20% in October compared to the same time last year, while home prices continued to hold relatively steady, according to the latest housing market data. The October report from the Pueblo Association of REALTORS shows 129 single-family homes sold last month, down 19.9% from the 161 sales recorded in October 2025.

Despite the slowdown in sales, the median single-family home price increased 5.5% year over year, reaching $290,000. The average sales price, however, dipped slightly from $296,704 to $295,557. Homes also took longer to sell. The average time on the market increased from 96 days last October to 100 days in October 2026.

David Ramirez with the Pueblo Association of REALTORS said the market is slowing but isn't frozen, despite concerns about a broader housing market slowdown.

“I think there's a lot of people that wanted to get past the election, and I think we tend to get into a slower period of time as we enter the holidays,” Ramirez said. “Things traditionally pick up as we head into the spring.”

Ramirez said the recent decline in mortgage interest rates could also help prevent the market from slowing further. For buyers who are still looking to purchase a home, the slower market could create an opportunity, particularly as sellers become more willing to negotiate. Ramirez said some sellers are more motivated than they have been in recent years, making them more likely to consider price reductions or offer concessions to close a deal. With fewer people shopping for homes during the holiday season, Ramirez said buyers who are ready to make a move could have an advantage.

“They could really come out ahead with the right deal,” Ramirez said of people shopping around the holidays.

The latest numbers also show that sellers may need to adjust their expectations when determining how much to ask for their homes. Ramirez said some homeowners are still looking at the appreciation they saw in 2021 and 2022 when setting their asking prices, even though the market has changed. As a result, some sellers are struggling to get the price they expected and are eventually forced to reduce their asking prices. While some homes are still going under contract within days or weeks, Ramirez said properly pricing a home is increasingly important in the current market.

“If the house is in great shape and it's priced well, it's gonna sell and it may sell quickly,” Ramirez explained. “But what we're seeing about 100 days, it's a little bit longer window, and you need to combine those expectations with some patience.”

Single-family inventory also declined year over year, with 912 homes listed for sale in October compared to 982 a year earlier. Pueblo County had a 5.7-month supply of single-family homes, down from 5.9 months in October 2025.

The townhouse and condominium market showed a different trend. Sales increased 36.4% year over year, from 11 in October 2025 to 15 last month. The median sales price for those properties dipped 1.4% to $255,500.

Ramirez said townhomes and condos can appeal to buyers looking for lower-maintenance living, although homeowners association fees can add to the cost. He also cautioned that the relatively small number of monthly sales can cause percentage changes in that market to fluctuate.

Through the first 10 months of 2026, Pueblo County recorded 1,623 single-family home sales, down 3.6% from the same period last year. The year-to-date median sales price was $305,000, a 3.2% decline compared to 2025. While the holiday season may bring a temporary slowdown, Ramirez said the market typically begins picking up again as spring approaches.

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