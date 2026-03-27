Pueblo home renovator faces break-ins as city officials propose demolishing vacant houses to cut crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man renovating a home on Pueblo’s East Side says the process has become a nightmare due to multiple break-ins, stolen items, and unhoused people sleeping on the property.

Shawne Beeson's property has boarded-up windows, a garage full of trash, and stolen security cameras. He said his attempt at house flipping has gone awry.

"We're at a loss on what to do about it, you know, other than having someone here 24/7 trying to keep them out," Beeson said.

Beeson said someone stole a brand new tankless hot water heater that a plumber had just installed. He also said he has to clear people off the property almost every morning.

"We come and shoo someone out of the garage, even with all this building material, they still come in, they sleep in here. We used to have a garage door up they ripped that, they ripped it down to get in, they've busted these doors," Beeson said.

I reached out to the Pueblo Police Department, and they said people who do not live in a home full time can request a two-week property watch. They also tell News5 anytime someone is trespassing, no matter their situation, they should report it to law enforcement immediately. However, Beeson said he wants a more long-term solution.

"I think if people that wanted to do this kind of work here in Pueblo felt more comfortable," Beeson said, "Blight brings crime, right? That's what they say. If we can get rid of some of that, then that's going to lower the crime and make their job easier, they just need to kind of invest in us," Beeson said.

Pueblo city officials said they have a plan in the works to address the issue.

"We know that we have over 60 homes that are long-term vacant, that need to be demolished," Melissa Cook with the Pueblo Department of Housing and Citizen Services said.

This includes homes that are owned by deceased homeowners who didn't have any next of kin.

While Beeson's home is not part of the 60 properties the city will demolish, Cook said the demolition project has already been brought to the Pueblo City Council. She said the loan request still needs approval.

"We know that the vacant homes they're an attractive nuisance. We know that there are oftentimes homeless in these homes," Cook said.

If approved, abandoned homes would be demolished and replaced with new homes.

"The only way that this stops is through government intervention, so that is what we are actively working on and hopefully that would also eliminate that attractive nuisance and make some neighborhoods more safe," Cook said.

The change could benefit people like Beeson and others who want to invest in homes in Pueblo.

"You don't go into someone's house and just live there because it's empty," Beeson said.

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