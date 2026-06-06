Pueblo group wants to help with people's housing concerns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Being a homeowner can be challenging, but a group in Pueblo wants to help with that. NeighborWorks Southern Colorado hosted an open house Friday night.

The group wanted to show people the resources available to help with their housing concerns. This includes the following:



helping with down payments on homes

home repairs

helping homeowners facing foreclosure

"We want to meet the needs of our community, so by looking at what the needs are we can help and, right now, foreclosure mitigation is key," said Sandra Gutierrez, CEO of Neighborworks Southern Colorado .

For more information on the resources available, visit NeighborWorks Southern Colorado's website.

___

'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life' After a fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Manitou Springs and forced evacuations, the fire chief says one thing made all the difference: a working smoke detector. The segment has dramatic viewer video of the flames and the chief's powerful reminder to check your smoke alarms. 'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.