PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A group of Pueblo dancers who traveled to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will have to wait a few more days to make their debut after severe weather postponed the event.

Eight dancers from Sarah Shaw Dance Studio were scheduled to perform Thursday through Spirit of America. The group learned Wednesday that the parade had been postponed due to high winds and dangerous storms.

News5 reporter Meghan Glova has their story, and how you can help, in the video below:

Pueblo dancers determined to perform after Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed

“Just pure shock,” instructor Ryan Cadena said of the group’s reaction.

The dancers have spent months preparing and perfecting their routine for the trip.

“These kids have been practicing and perfecting a routine for the past couple of months,” Cadena said. “They’ve been putting a lot of time and effort into it.”

Cadena said she first learned about the postponement while scrolling through social media.

“At first, I thought it was a joke,” she said.

The parade is now scheduled for Saturday, leaving participating groups with a difficult decision: Return home as planned or extend their stay in New York.

“It was a huge surprise, there were a lot of tears,” Cadena said. “Unfortunately, there are some groups that aren’t staying. So that’s a really hard pill to swallow, but we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that our group of eight can stay and get this done.”

WATCH | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed to Saturday due to approaching storm

The Pueblo dancers decided to stay.

That decision means rebooking flights and at least two extra days of lodging, adding unexpected expenses to a trip that was already months in the making.

“It’s been at a cost for sure, but, you know, that’s kind of just part of it,” Cadena said.

Despite the delay, Cadena says the dancers remain excited and ready to perform Saturday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help these dancers stay in New York to perform.

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