Pueblo County addresses funding for Runyon Sports Complex

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County officials say the county has no plans to withdraw all funding from the Runyon Sports Complex, despite ongoing discussions about how the facility is staffed and managed.

According to a post by the county on social media Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners is reviewing the staffing model at Runyon, along with staffing arrangements for several other county programs. The discussions are focused on whether employees should report directly to the county or to the Runyon Board of Directors, according to the county.

Officials said there could be changes to the staffing structure in 2027 but emphasized that the county remains committed to the complex and its youth programs.

The county has invested about $5 million in Runyon Sports Complex in recent years, including improvements to turf, lighting and other facility upgrades, officials said.

The complex's youth programs, sports teams and use as a gathering place for families will continue, the county said.

Runyon Field is named after Damon Runyon, a sportswriter who grew up in Pueblo. Runyon is best known for his work in New York as a sports journalist, but he started writing for the Pueblo Chieftain in 1910. He later moved to New York and became famous for both his journalism and for authoring several short stories. In 1995, Pueblo County renovated and expanded main field at the Runyon Complex, and named the field after Runyon's former colleague at the Pueblo Chieftain, Oneal Hobbs. Hobbs was known as a tireless supporter of baseball in Pueblo. Currently, the Runyon sports complex consists of six fields.

The full message from the county can be read below:

Important Clarification:

To be clear, the County has no plans to pull all funding from the Runyon Sports Complex. In fact, over the past few years, the County has invested roughly $5 million to improve the facility, including adding new turf, upgrading lighting, and making other major enhancements that keep the Complex vibrant and ready for our community.

Right now, the Board of County Commissioners is discussing the staffing model at Runyon, just as they are with several other County programs. These conversations are simply about determining whether staff should report directly to the County or to the Runyon Board of Directors. While there may be some adjustments in 2027, our commitment to Runyon’s core mission remains unchanged.

The heart of Runyon, its youth programs, its teams, and its role as a gathering place for families, will continue. The Sports Complex will remain a cornerstone of our community for years to come.

Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job A video that is getting attention on social media appears to show an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department asleep in his patrol car on the job. Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job

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