Pueblo Community College enrollment rises 18% as students seek specialized, lower-cost paths

PUEBLO, Co. — When students described why they chose Pueblo Community College, affordability consistently came up, but it was only the tip of the iceberg for the reasoning.

Some wanted to remain close to home. Others found career programs they could not easily find at a four-year university. Several said the smaller campus and class sizes gave them more direct access to their instructors.

Those individual decisions are adding up.

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PCC reports more than 6,100 students are enrolled for the fall semester, an 18% increase from last fall. The college also says enrollment has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level.

“We’re in a growth mode. We’re not in a stabilization mode, because we feel like our programs resonate with students,” Vice President of Student Success Mike Gage said.

Specialized programs influence students’ decisions

Gage pointed to healthcare, manufacturing, construction and automotive programs as some of the areas attracting students.

PCC offers 17 healthcare-related programs, according to Gage. The college also offers an electric-vehicle maintenance program, along with other programs designed to move students directly into the workforce.

Students interviewed by News 5 reporter Jaylen Lee said the availability of specific programs played a major role in their decisions.

Cora Frausto knew while attending high school that she wanted to become a physical therapist assistant. She said only a limited number of Colorado community colleges offered the program she wanted.

“There were only a couple of community colleges in the state that provided it,” Frausto said. “So I came here, I toured, and I just really loved it.”

China Preciado, who is studying business, chose a three-plus-two program that allows her to begin at PCC before continuing at a university.

“There weren’t many universities that offered that, and plus I wanted to stay close to home,” Preciado said.

Preciado said she was accepted to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs but reconsidered after accounting for housing expenses.

“I had to pay for dorms. It’s super expensive, and financial aid wasn’t going to be able to cover that, and I love my mom's cooking, so it's kind of hard to leave,” she said.

Students weigh tuition, debt and financial aid

Cost was another common factor, although students’ financial situations differed.

Serenity Lucero-Medina, a first-generation college student enrolled in PCC’s dental hygiene program, said scholarship opportunities helped make her decision manageable.

“Cost is actually a huge factor,” Lucero-Medina said. “The scholarship opportunities that are provided here were very tremendous for me.”

Savannah Piceno said her Pell Grant is covering her classes and she currently does not have student loans. She said attending PCC also gives her the option of completing an associate degree before deciding whether to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“You could start at Pueblo Community College, do your associate’s, and you may not even have any student debt,” Piceno said. “If you can really lower that cost initially, then that’s going to be a huge benefit to yourself in the future.”

Ashley A., a dental hygiene student, has already completed a four-year degree. She said she wishes she had known more about two-year career programs before first attending a university.

“I feel like there are a lot of degrees here that are two-year programs where you get done with the two-year program and you can provide a good living for yourself,” she said.

Smaller classes and support outside the classroom

Students also pointed to PCC’s smaller campus and class sizes.

Piceno said the environment feels more personal and provides more opportunities for one-on-one time with instructors. Frausto said working with the same instructors throughout her two-year program has made it easier to ask questions and seek career advice.

Gage said the college has also invested in services intended to address problems that can interfere with a student’s education, including childcare, transportation, food insecurity, housing and healthcare.

“We know that in class, by and large, students are successful academically,” Gage said. “Sometimes we get challenges outside of class that can stop us.”

Concurrent enrollment may also be contributing to PCC’s growth. Students involved in student government pointed to the ability of high school students to begin taking college courses before graduating as another draw.

For them, the decision was not simply about finding the least expensive school. It was about finding a program that fit their career goals and a college experience they believed they could realistically afford and complete.

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