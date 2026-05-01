Pueblo city government hosting 'Team Up to Clean Up' event Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is giving people a chance to dump their junk for free. City government is hosting a "Team Up to Clean Up" event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations.
You'll be able to dump your trash near the Thunderbowl at CSU Pueblo and the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
"(It) ultimately keeps things from getting in our drains, getting in the river... and diverts some of this waste from... empty lots... out in the prairie," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "We don't want to see illegal dumping, and so these are events where people can bring this stuff for free.
You have to be a Pueblo resident to take part. You're allowed to dump almost anything except certain items, which include hazardous waste and large tires.
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Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30
Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
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