Pueblo City-County Library District has seed libraries stocked at all locations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers," and the Pueblo City-County Library District wants to help all the green thumbs out there.

The library district has its seed libraries stocked at all of its locations in Pueblo County. As long as you have a library card, you can receive up to five free seed packets per day to help plant flowers, fruits and vegetables.

"This program is important because libraries go beyond just books and materials," said Ann Boyden with the Pueblo City-County Library District. "We want to expand and give people the opportunity to have experiences that they may not otherwise have a chance to partake in."

If you need tools to help with your garden, you can check those out at the library's Tom L. & Anna Marie Giodone Branch, which is located near the Highway 50 and 25th Lane interchange.

The district also has a spice library at the Patrick A. Lucero Branch, which is located near the intersection of North Norwood Avenue and East 7th Street on the east side.

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