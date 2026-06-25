Pueblo City Councilmembers give Ianne's Pizzeria historical landmark designation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A famous pizza restaurant in Pueblo is now a local historical landmark! Pueblo City Councilmembers gave Ianne's Pizzeria the designation during Monday's meeting.

Ianne's Pizzeria has been open at the same location along West Northern Avenue in the Bessemer neighborhood since 1945.

News5 asked Brett Mohar, one of the owners, what the secret is for being open for so long.

"The same customers just keep coming back," said Moher. "It is just (that) the Bessemer community continues to support us through hard times, good times, whatever happens."

According to the restaurant's landmark application, they are the first to bring pizza to Pueblo and one of the first restaurants in the city to introduce takeout.

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