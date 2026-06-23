Pueblo City Council passes resolution in support of proposed station for 'CoCo'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday, Pueblo City Council passed a resolution in support of a proposed city station for a passenger rail service along the Front Range.



Watch News5's coverage of the passenger rail service below:

The "Colorado Connector" (CoCo) plan would provide passenger rail from Fort Collins to Pueblo.



Watch News5's coverage of the name CoCo being selected below:

The resolution passed by a 6-1 vote. Pueblo City Council District 2 Representative Joe Latino was the only councilmember who voted against the proposed station.

Councilman Latino said Pueblo should be a higher priority since the plan has northern Colorado getting rail sooner.

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