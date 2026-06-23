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Pueblo City Council passes resolution in support of proposed station for 'CoCo'

It's a small step towards getting passenger rail service along the Front Range. Pueblo City Council passed a resolution 6-1 in support of a proposed city station.
Pueblo City Council passes resolution in support of proposed station for 'CoCo'
Front Range Passenger Rail CoCo
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PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday, Pueblo City Council passed a resolution in support of a proposed city station for a passenger rail service along the Front Range.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the passenger rail service below:

The "Colorado Connector" (CoCo) plan would provide passenger rail from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the name CoCo being selected below:

The resolution passed by a 6-1 vote. Pueblo City Council District 2 Representative Joe Latino was the only councilmember who voted against the proposed station.

Councilman Latino said Pueblo should be a higher priority since the plan has northern Colorado getting rail sooner.

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'It Just Kept Getting Bigger and Bigger': A Wildfire Tears Through a Community

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