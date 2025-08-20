Pueblo AMR ambulances to soon begin carrying whole blood through new program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics in Pueblo will soon begin carrying whole blood, kickstarting a new program.

The initiative is in partnership with UCHealth Parkview and aims to enhance trauma care in the field, enabling first responders to administer potentially lifesaving efforts to patients before they reach the hospital.

Similar programs exist in Colorado Springs, Loveland, and Teller County.

“This initiative is on the cutting edge of trauma and EMS care and will most definitely save lives when time is critical. We are grateful for the collaboration and support of the entire team at AMR, UCHealth and our community donors, whose contributions made this program a reality.” Mike Lening, AMR Operations Manager

Trained paramedics will be equipped to administer blood transfusions in the field, shifting trauma response practices.

The UCHealth Parkview Foundation donated $55,000 to launch the program, which will fund the first year of the program, including;



equipment

blood supplies

training



UCHealth says that AMR will deploy the new equipment starting next week on a supervisory rig, with plans to expand the program later on.

