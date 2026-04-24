Protecting Manitou Springs’ one reservoir: Stage 1 water restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs just started Stage 1 water restrictions because the area has received so little snow this winter. For Manitou Springs, it is a big deal because the community relies on just one reservoir.

The backdrop of the hometown is Pikes Peak. Watching it for decades, lifetime Manitou Springs resident Shannon Norgord notices year-to-year changes, like how much snow there is through the winter and into spring and summer.

"I've noticed that there's really not much up there anymore, and that usually says that we're going to be short," Norgord said.

What locals observe, city leaders track with data. Snowpack should currently be near its high, but for 2026, it is extremely low.

"That snowpack this year is hovering right around 9%," said Ben Schmitt, City of Manitou Springs director of public services.

"In June is when the peak runoff happens, so about April 3rd is when that peak snowpack hits the peak," Schmitt said.

Water in Manitou Springs comes from a single reservoir on Pikes Peak. In comparison, the Colorado Springs supply is diversified through more than 20 reservoirs.

"We have this single source. This is the only system that feeds our entire water system," Schmitt said.

The reservoir is currently full. Still, Stage 1 water restrictions went into place in mid-April.

"We're trying to be very cognizant of when we have the reservoir that's full is not draining that down completely," Schmitt said.

Norgord plans to conserve where she can, and one of the Stage 1 rules already fits into her watering habits.

"I prefer to hand water, which is what they want us to do, but that's usually just kind of my therapy," Norgord said.

Stage 1 restrictions are a starting point in Manitou Springs. There are higher levels that can be enacted if the water storage in reservoirs starts to shrink too quickly.

Manitou Springs Level One Restrictions:

· Outdoor Watering:

· Even-numbered properties: Water Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

· Odd-numbered properties: Water Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.

· Maximum of two hours per day from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

· Only 20 minutes per zone.

· Subject to a minimum fine of $100.

· Hand Watering: Allowed at any time if the hose is equipped with an automatic shutoff valve.

· Drip Irrigation: Unrestricted drip irrigation is permitted at any time.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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