COLORADO SPRINGS — Proposed changes to the Head Start program coming out of Washington are raising questions at the state and local level about whether they would help the program or set it back.

For more than 60 years, Head Start programs have offered daycare, preschool, and support to kids and families who — for reasons such as economics — may miss out on these early childhood building blocks for success in life.

"When we invest in our youngest children and their families we are creating a lifelong change," said Stacie Datteri, who leads Head Start in El Paso County.

"So that they are fully prepared for life for school, so that parents are getting the resources that they need to be contributing members in their communities and that is truly life changing work," Datteri said.

The proposed changes would remove a long list of federal standards, with the argument that it offers more flexibility to customize programs at the state and local level.

Datteri said she sees some value in customizing local programs. She is more concerned with the part of the changes that rolls back money promised to Head Start during the Biden administration for funding teachers and staff.

"Having the flexibility doesn't mean not compensating and not providing the much-needed funding to be able to support and ensure that our staff are having livable and competitive wages," Datteri said.

She point out that people who choose to work for Head Start are dedicated to helping kids despite the demanding work. But passion doesn't pay the bills, she added, which is why work is happening to reinstate Head Start funding.

"We will continue to do what we need to do at a local level as well as at an advocacy level to ensure that our legislators hear that message," Datteri said.

Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is also the governor-elect, has joined with multiple other states opposing the changes and working to stop them from happening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

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