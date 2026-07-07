Proposed Buc-ee's developer appealing decision about store's designation

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The developer behind a proposed Buc-ee's in northern El Paso County is appealing a recent decision by the county's Planning and Community Development Director.

Last month, the county couldn't decide if Buc-ee's counts as a convenience store. The planning director reviewed the plans, but could not make an official ruling. The county says it's unclear if the project meets that definition in the Land Development Code.



Watch News5's coverage of a ruling not being made below:

The appeal seeks a clear answer as to whether the proposed Buc-ees would be an allowed use in the C-1 Commercial Zoning District.

The Board of County Commissioners will consider the appeal at a future meeting, which has not been scheduled yet.

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