Project to link the west side of Pueblo with the rest of the city moving forward

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is getting closer to starting a project that would link the west side of Pueblo with the rest of the city.

The West Side Connector Project is currently in its design phase.

Pueblo Public Works says this project includes building and fixing the following:



More than 60 bus stops

Extending a road

Constructing a bridge that connects the west side to Downtown Pueblo

The project costs more than $16 million, with funding coming from the Federal Highway Administration.

"So this will be a major entry point that will connect all the new development that's going on, kind of on the northwest side of town, it connects all that up with downtown, just to unify the community in a lot of ways," said Charles Roy, Acting Director of Pueblo Public Works.

Work on the connector is expected to start next fall.

