Special accommodations in the works for data center appeal hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Special accommodations are coming together in Colorado Springs for the data center appeal hearing, which is scheduled for July 23.



Watch News5's coverage of the proposed data center below:

The data center would be located at 1565 High Tech Way, which is near the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

Planning commissioners were briefed Thursday on what's expected to be a marathon session, which is anticipated to be around eight to 10 hours.

Currently, all five appeals that were filed last month will be heard separately, unless any or all choose to combine cases.



Watch News5's coverage on the appeals the City of Colorado Springs received below:

There's also public comment, where each person in attendance that wants to speak will get two minutes to do so.

Arrangements have been made to hold the hearing at the Ent Center for the Arts, which is located on the UCCS campus, because it holds nearly 800 people.

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