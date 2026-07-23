Public hearing on Project Taurus Data Center expected to draw crowd at Ent Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Months of public debate over the proposed data center called Project Taurus have led to Thursday's special hearing at the Ent Center for the Arts.

Now those who filed an appeal and the general public will be able to speak directly to the planning commission.

The Ent Center for the Performing Arts will be filled with people weighing in on one of the more talked-about city projects in recent years in Colorado Springs. The Project Taurus Data Center is proposed along Garden of the Gods Road.

Learn more about the appeal hearing in the video player below

News5 has been following the project development and community backlash since it was first announced in April.

For months, residents have raised concerns from electricity to water to noise, issues the project's COO has addressed at multiple public meetings. Those concerns, though, will now be taken before the planning commission directly.

Doors open at 8:00 a.m. with the hearing to kick off at 9:00 a.m. Public comments are not expected to be heard until near 1:00 p.m. To comment, you must register on a first-come first-serve basis in-person.

The planning commission will hear from those who filed appeals and is expected to decide after hearing all comments and appeals.

We will stream that public hearing in the video player below

News5's westside reporter Bill Folsom will be in attendance if you would like to speak with him and will have the latest on the appeal hearing on News5's evening newscasts.

___

Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team A compelling story of a Colorado Springs man dying and then being brought back to life multiple times is an example of the community's trauma response system in action. Dead multiple times, saved by Colorado Springs trauma team

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.