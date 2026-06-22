Community members have until end of business Monday, to file appeal against data center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The deadline to file an appeal against the application approval for the proposed data center on Garden of the Gods Road is Monday.

The developer wants to repurpose an existing tech building. Hundreds in the community want the project stopped.

News5's Bill Folsom has a closer look at the appeal process and has been following this story since the application for the center was proposed.

Recently, city planners determined that the applicant meets the requirements of zoning and city code for the project. Anyone who lives within 3 miles of the project site and has submitted comments during the review process can file an appeal.

The city has the forms online, and there is a $175 fee.

Appealing requires stating what part of the application violates the city code or the law. Appeals received by Monday at 5 will be reviewed to see if they qualify.

If they do, a hearing will be scheduled with the city's planning commission. If the planning commission denies the appeal, locals can appeal again to the city council following the planning commission's decision.

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