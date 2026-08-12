City council sets September 17 as final vote date for Project Taurus data center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council will hold its final hearing on Project Taurus on September 17 at the Pikes Peak Center for Performing Arts, and controversy is already building over how much the public will be allowed to say.

The proposed data center would move into the old Intel building near Garden of the Gods Road.

The project has drawn significant opposition since packed community meetings in April, when hundreds of Colorado Springs residents turned out to say no to the development.



Watch News5's coverage of those community meetings below:

Months of community meetings and city hearings followed before a marathon July session that stretched 14 hours. Speakers at that hearing included opponents who alone spoke for three hours.

After that hearing, the Planning Commission voted six to two to approve Project Taurus. Two groups then filed appeals by the August 3 deadline.



Watch News5's coverage of July's marathon session below:

Now, ahead of the September 17 council hearing, a group called Integrity Matters, representing Chelsea Glen neighbors, is pushing back against the city's plan to limit public comment to 120 speakers total, with each speaker allowed just two minutes.

A city council spokesperson said council has the final say on how many people may comment and for how long at these particular meetings.

Reports show the data center could use up to 50 megawatts of power and 200,000 gallons of water daily.

Residents who want to speak at the September 17 hearing need to email the city. Spots are first-come, first-serve among those 120 available slots.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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