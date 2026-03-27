Program that gives free books to youth reaches milestone in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major milestone Thursday for a program that gives free books to young children in Colorado. Local leaders and Governor Jared Polis celebrated the delivery of the three millionth book from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The program gives a free book every month to more than 89,000 children in our state.

The event took place Thursday at the Early Connections location on Rio Grande Street, which is located near South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Governor Polis says the program sets kids up for success.

"Reading early is so incredibly important just to have exposure to the books, even if the kid is reading a word here or there, being read to by parents," said Governor Polis. "I read a book to a couple dozen students here today (Thursday), really just encouraging that lifelong love of reading that'll go with them wherever they go in life."

After handing out the three millionth book Thursday, Governor Polis spent the time to read the book to the kiddos.

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