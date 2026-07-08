Pre-evacuation notice for a fire southeast of Cheyenne Mountain Wednesday morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A pre-evacuation notice was issued early Wednesday morning for a fire burning southeast of Cheyenne Mountain.

At about 12:30 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office posted the following to social media and Peak Alerts:

"The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a PRE-EVACUATION WARNING for 1.5 mile radius of Rock Creek Canyon Rd due to a FIRE near 1/3 mile north of 1350 Rock Creek Canyon Rd. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, EVACUATE NOW. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now."

The Colorado Springs Fire Department included additional information a short time later:

"The fire is currently estimated at approximately 5 acres and is burning in heavy fuels. The CSFD drone has been assisting with aerial assessment and we are coordinating closely with county resources.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for affected areas of El Paso County.

There are NO pre-evacuation notices or evacuation orders for the City of Colorado Springs at this time.

City residents should remain aware, stay informed, and be prepared if conditions change.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available."

Click here for updates. This article will be updated.

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