PRCA Board of Directors vote to relocate headquarters out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Board of Directors approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding to "seriously consider" relocating the organization's headquarters from Colorado Springs to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Last year, a development group in Cheyenne approached PRCA with a relocation proposal.

In addition to having no state income tax, PRCA says Cheyenne also offered to build a Hall of Fame and an administrative building to host the headquarters. The building would include upgraded office space and conference rooms.

PRCA says the process was thorough and included conversations from several locations. They say it also included a proposal from Colorado Springs leadership.

The transition is anticipated to happen in 2029.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

