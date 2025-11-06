PRCA and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame may leave Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame are exploring a potential relocation from Colorado Springs to Cheyenne, Wyoming, after calling the city home since 1979.

Paul Woody, the PRCA's chief marketing officer, confirmed that a development group in Cheyenne approached the organization months ago with a relocation proposal.

The name of the group is Cheyenne Leads.

"There is always the potential for a move if it makes sense for the membership," Woody said.

The discussions have progressed beyond preliminary stages, though no final decisions have been made.

"It's beyond the preliminary stage. It's been thought through and discussed at length, but there's no pending vote from our board of directors on when or if we would accept an offer," Woody said.

Any potential move would be years away, according to Woody, who emphasized the organization remains open to opportunities.

"We're certainly not resistant to change," he said.

The move would not impact the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo held annually at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. The rodeo is still under contract at the site with the PRCA through 2031. It will be held July 14-18 in 2026.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has reached out to the PRCA to discuss keeping the organization in the city.

Woody expressed hope for collaborative efforts to retain the headquarters locally.

"We would hope that the city and everybody would work with us and maybe develop an opportunity to stay here if it's the best fit.”

The city of Colorado Springs declined to provide a statement when contacted.

For now, the PRCA's focus remains on coordinating the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, scheduled to begin on December 4th. Any board decision on relocation will come after that event.

