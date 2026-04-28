PPLD wants to improve access to small town libraries

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) wants to provide more access to libraries in small communities.

PPLD will be hosting a series of town hall meetings in Calhan, Cascade and Palmer Lake. PPLD says they are hosting them for the community to learn more about what they do, and how they can better serve each town's library.

A proposed idea includes having a hybrid mode, which would provide extended hours with certain times where the library will be unstaffed. PPLD says the proposed idea would expand library access to 112 hours each week.

“Everybody wants more hours," said Denise Abbott, PPLD's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "They want to come earlier. They want to come later. They want to come on Sundays. They want later hours on Saturdays, and we (have) been trying to find a way to make that happen, but of course, budget is always an issue, and we (have) been trying to find ways to fit it in our budget, and we have had to be creative.”

A list of the scheduled town halls is below:



Palmer Lake Library Town Hall

Wednesday, May 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Palmer Lake Town Hall on Valley Crescent Street

Ute Pass Library Town Hall

Monday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon Marcroft Hall on Chipita Park Road

Calhan Library Town Hall

Wednesday, May 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Calhan Town Hall on Colorado Avenue



For more information about the town halls, visit PPLD's website.

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