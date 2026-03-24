Popular spot for sweet breakfast treats in Colorado Springs closes doors for now

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A popular spot for sweet breakfast treats in Colorado Springs has closed its doors, at least for now.
Dad's Donuts was located on East Moreno Avenue near South Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.
The owner posted on Facebook saying the business had to close because the building has been sold. You can view the Facebook post below:
Dad's Donuts says it hopes to reopen once they find a new location. Their last day in business, at least for now, was Sunday.
At this time, it is unclear what the future holds for the East Moreno Avenue building where Dad's Donuts was located.
___
Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado
Evacuation for the 24 Fire remain in place along Highway 115 for a fire burning on Fort Carson land. Here are the latest updates from the weekend and the impact it is causing the community.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.