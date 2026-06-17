Plan to build new swimming pool in Cañon City not moving forward

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The plan to build a new swimming pool in Cañon City is not moving forward. The Cañon City Area Recreation and Parks District says the department does not have enough money to operate the pool long term.

The existing pool has been closed since 2023 because of mechanical issues.



Watch News5's coverage of the pool's closure below:

Last year, voters approved a special sales tax to build a new pool, but they voted down a tax to pay for operating costs.



Watch News5's election coverage below:

"The reason for the design we originally had was that was what we received from community feedback, it is what people in 4,000 surveys and attending public meetings all chose and that was the plan they wanted," said Kyle Horne, Executive Director of the Cañon City Area Recreation and Parks District. "Well, that plan didn't end up working, so now we have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new plan."

The city projects it will have collected more than $2 million in sales tax by the end of the year that would have built the pool. Cañon City's government plans to come up with a ballot measure to ask people what they want to do with that money.

___

Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction A local property owner is searching for answers after her Stetson Hills rental home was destroyed, she says, by outgoing renters. Colorado Springs landlord faces $100K in damage after tenant destruction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.