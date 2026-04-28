Pikeview Quarry donated back to the City of Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved a resolution that authorized the donation of 100 acres of land known as the Pikeview Quarry.

The quarry used to be under the operation and ownership of the Castle Concrete Company, but after years of reclamation work that began in 2022 and wrapped up in 2025, the transition to the city is finally taking place.

“This donation is an investment in the future of Colorado Springs,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “Pikeview Quarry helped build our city, but it also left a visible scar on our landscape. What was once a place of extraction will become a place of restoration, an enduring asset for future generations to come. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to engaging residents in shaping how this space will best serve our city.”

With the donation, the quarry located on the northwest foothills of Colorado Springs totals nearly 400 acres, with land to be added to the city's portfolio, and an engagement process will follow from the Parks and Recreation department about the space's future.

Watch: 20,000 Planted So Far, Previous Coverage of Reclamation Efforts

Ideas such as expanding the open space and building a world-class bike park were all floated, but work can finally begin on this process. In total, the city of Colorado Springs says 31,000 trees and shrubs were planted in the area, and following an independent review of the efforts, it was deemed that the property's stability was suitable for the transfer.

The final signature on the transfer is expected in mid-May, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The quarry, which opened in 1903, initially helped provide building materials to the city and Air Force Academy before wrapping up operations in 2018.

News5 has extensively covered the Pikeview Quarry since its closure in 2018, and some of the coverage can be viewed below.

RELATED COVERAGE

Pike View Quarry reclamation work earns final state approval in Colorado Springs

20,000 planted so far: Status of PikeView Quarry revegetation

Proposed Pike View Bike Park dependent on reclamation

Colorado Springs quarry passes critical water test

News5 Exclusive: PikeView Quarry scar to be covered in six months

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