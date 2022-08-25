Proposed Pike View Bike Park dependent on reclamation

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is an ambitious plan in the works for the Pike View Quarry on the northwest side of Colorado Springs. It is closing. “The vision is to use that for the world’s best ever publicly accessible bike park,” said mountain biker and Executive Director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, Cory Sutela.

Before the park can be developed, reclamation of the property has to happen. The work is underway and will likely go to late 2023.

Sutela and the the mountain bikers he represents are excited about the prospect of the park. Experience with advocating for other parks also creates concerns about things that could hinder the plan. "From technical, to material availability, to financial, to permissions from adjacent land owners.”

It is why Sutela recently did a fly-over of the quarry. He wanted to get a better view of the reclamation status and get some perspective for input on planning the layout of the park.

The agreement is for the city to take over the property when the reclamation process is complete and approved by state inspectors. “We would not take on a property that has any safety concerns or a liability,” said Colorado Springs Acting Parks Director, Britt Haley.

Millions of square yards of fill-dirt need to go in, planting of native vegetation has to take hold. There is high tech equipment monitoring the process. “We know that the company that is conducting the work right now has an electronic monitoring system that has been put into place,” said Haley, “We are watching all of those results as well, and it has been holding up very well, very stable.

It is a status update confirming work is happening and showing there is a lot more work ahead.

