Pikes Peak's North Slope Recreation Area reopens after two years of reservoir construction

COLORADO SPRINGS — The North Slope Recreation Area on Pikes Peak is open to the public again after a two-year closure. The area provides access to both the North and South Catamount Reservoirs and is available for fishing, non-motorized boating, and hiking.

"I feel like it's one of the best kept secrets in this whole kind of Colorado Springs, El Paso, Teller County region,” Skyler Rorabaugh, the Manager of Pikes Peak said.

The area was closed for two years while Colorado Springs Utilities worked to improve and rehabilitate the South Catamount Reservoir. During construction, the reservoir was drained and all trails and access roads surrounding it were closed.

"The North and South Catamount area has been void or mostly void of people for the past two years and I know people are itching to get in and there's some fish that are itching to be caught."

A variety of outdoor enthusiasts are expected to return to the area.

"I know we've heard from paddle boarders and belly boat users and just a variety of different folks that are excited to get back out there and kayak around that facility or maybe even take a canoe out there,” Rorabaugh said.

Trail maintenance was also completed during the closure period.

"They've been doing a lot of trail maintenance work back there on that trail system, so we know that the bikers are excited to get back there,” Rorabaugh said.

Unlike the drive to the summit of Pikes Peak, no reservation is required to visit the North Slope Recreation Area. Admission is $5 per adult and free for children under 16. Parking costs an additional $1.

The North Slope Recreation Area is currently open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those hours will extend on May 23 when summer hours begin, 7:30am–7:00pm.

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