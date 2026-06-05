Peterson Space Force Base, Commanding Officer, getting national recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local military base is getting some national recognition! The commander at Peterson Space Force Base is being honored for running one of the best installations in the country.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the base and it's Commanding Officer, Colonel Kenneth F. L. Klock of the U.S. Space Force, as one of six installations nationwide to receive the 2026 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence.

Bases all across the nation are judged on the following:



how well they support their mission

care for their people

manage their property

maintain safety and security



A list of the other recipients of the award is below:



U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss, Texas

Installation Commander: Major General Curtis D. Taylor, U.S. Army Garrison Commander: Colonel Brendan R. Gallagher, U.S. Army

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona

Commanding Officer: Colonel Jared K. Stone, U.S. Marine Corps

Naval Station Mayport, Florida

Commanding Officer: Rear Admiral John Hewitt, U.S. Navy

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

Commanding Officer: Colonel Jun S. Oh, U.S. Air Force

Defense Supply Center Columbus, Ohio

Commanding Officer: Rear Admiral Julie M. Treanor, U.S. Navy



Peterson Space Force Base will receive a commemorative trophy, Installation Excellence flag, and a congratulatory letter from the president.

For more information about each installations accomplishments, click here.

___

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public A study that Colorado Springs Utilities has referenced in increasing the CEO's pay is not being made public. The organization behind the study says it's “industry practice" not to share it. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.