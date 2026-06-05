Peterson Space Force Base, Commanding Officer, getting national recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local military base is getting some national recognition! The commander at Peterson Space Force Base is being honored for running one of the best installations in the country.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the base and it's Commanding Officer, Colonel Kenneth F. L. Klock of the U.S. Space Force, as one of six installations nationwide to receive the 2026 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence.
Bases all across the nation are judged on the following:
- how well they support their mission
- care for their people
- manage their property
- maintain safety and security
A list of the other recipients of the award is below:
- U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss, Texas
- Installation Commander: Major General Curtis D. Taylor, U.S. Army
- Garrison Commander: Colonel Brendan R. Gallagher, U.S. Army
- Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona
- Commanding Officer: Colonel Jared K. Stone, U.S. Marine Corps
- Naval Station Mayport, Florida
- Commanding Officer: Rear Admiral John Hewitt, U.S. Navy
- Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
- Commanding Officer: Colonel Jun S. Oh, U.S. Air Force
- Defense Supply Center Columbus, Ohio
- Commanding Officer: Rear Admiral Julie M. Treanor, U.S. Navy
Peterson Space Force Base will receive a commemorative trophy, Installation Excellence flag, and a congratulatory letter from the president.
For more information about each installations accomplishments, click here.
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