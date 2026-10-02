Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pete Hegseth to visit Colorado Springs, attend Air Force football game

Pete Hegseth
Kevin Wolf/AP
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claps after administering the oath of enlistment to a group of National Guard soldiers, at the base of the Washington Monument, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 in Washington.
Pete Hegseth
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Secretary of Defense will visit Colorado Springs over the weekend.

According to the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth will visit Colorado Springs on Saturday as a part of his Send Me Tour.

In a press release, officials said Hegseth will deliver an address to 3,500 cadets, and will also administer the oath of enlistment to new recruits at the Air Force vs. Navy game.

The game is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. at Falcon Stadium.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

Bill Folsom Promo Spot

We Want To Hear From You | Tap To Connect