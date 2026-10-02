Pete Hegseth to visit Colorado Springs, attend Air Force football game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Secretary of Defense will visit Colorado Springs over the weekend.

According to the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth will visit Colorado Springs on Saturday as a part of his Send Me Tour.

In a press release, officials said Hegseth will deliver an address to 3,500 cadets, and will also administer the oath of enlistment to new recruits at the Air Force vs. Navy game.

The game is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. at Falcon Stadium.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.