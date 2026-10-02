Air Force vs. Navy: Rivalry pride and what to know before Saturday’s kickoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — After two years straight with a loss to Navy, the Falcons host the Midshipmen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Falcon Stadium. On the line: bragging rights and the first step toward winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The teams first met in 1960, and Air Force leads the all-time series 34–24. Navy won their last meeting 34–31 in Annapolis.

The trophy competition began in 1972, with Air Force, Navy and Army each playing the other two. Saturday’s winner gets an early advantage, but beating Navy alone does not clinch the trophy. Air Force last won it in 2022.

Learn More about the Upcoming Rivalry Game Below

For Scott Koons, a former Air Force cadet and owner of Colorado Mountain Brewery, rivalry week brings back memories of campus chants and cheering from the stands.

“The whole week is geared around beat Navy or, you know, beat Army, sink Navy, these kinds of things,” Koons said.

Now, he expects fans from both sides to pack his restaurant. His staff is preparing with extra food, beer, and staffing, while the game brings visiting fans into the community.

Koons says the connection extends beyond academy graduates to veterans who identify with their branch’s team. And underneath the competition is a shared purpose.

“I think both teams respect each other very much simply because we know we’re all serving the same purpose, and that’s for our country,” he said.

Before you head to Falcon Stadium:

Arrive early: Parking lots open at 6 a.m.; stadium gates open at 8 a.m.

Choose your entrance: Use the Academy’s South Gate for lots 1–2 and North Gate for lots 4–6. Lot 3 fans may use either.

Bring identification: Starting at 6 a.m., U.S. citizens do not need a base pass or pre-registration. Visitors over 18 must carry a U.S. government-issued ID or passport. Foreign nationals must register with the Pass and Registration Office.

Pack light: Clear bags may be no larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches. Small clutches or fanny packs may be no larger than 5.5 by 7.5 inches. The stadium is cashless, and reentry is not allowed.

As for Koons’ prediction, there’s no hesitation.

“It’s not if Air Force wins, it’s when Air Force wins this weekend,” he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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