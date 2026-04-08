Person dead following crash along Mesa Ridge Parkway Monday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a crash along Mesa Ridge Parkway Monday morning, according to the Fountain Police Department.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street interchange, which is located near Highway 85.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash. They say both front seat passengers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital in critical condition where one of them later died. The other passenger has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both drivers were also taken to the hospital but are expected to survive, according to police.

After investigating, police determined a vehicle was turning left onto northbound Syracuse Street, and the other vehicle was traveling west on Mesa Ridge Parkway when the crash happened.

At this time, police say impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, but speed and right of way are being considered.

This was the first deadly crash in Fountain this year, according to police. They say at this time last year, there were zero traffic deaths in the city.

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