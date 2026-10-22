Palmer Lake's .5K fundraiser run brings crowds together for 12th year

PALMER LAKE — For 12 years, Awake Palmer Lake has hosted what it calls the shortest and best race in the world — a .5K fundraiser run that draws hundreds of costumed participants to support community projects around Palmer Lake; this year's event happened on October 18.

According to Chris Cummins, vice president of Awake Palmer Lake, the annual event serves as the nonprofit's largest yearly fundraiser, generating between $30,000 and $50,000 that goes toward improvements around the lake and its surroundings.

"While the distance might be short," commented one participant, "the glory lasts forever."

Past projects funded by Awake Palmer Lake include a pedestrian bridge, a troll installed beneath the bridge, and even pickleball courts near the lake. This year, the organization is working on a pavilion and playset near the baseball diamond.

"The funds raised from this event are used for all the various projects that Awake the Lake does. We built the pedestrian bridge. We've currently got a troll installed for our art walk, and right now we're working on a pavilion and playset for the kids over by the baseball diamond," Cummins said.

Participants who sign up receive a T-shirt, a bumper sticker, and refreshments — including beer (or root beer) at the finish line. The event draws attendees of all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens, many of them dressed in costumes and accompanied by their pets.

"There's refreshments halfway, beer at the end. Couldn't ask for more. Love to see all the people with their costumes and the pets and the dogs," another participant said.

To learn more about this annual event, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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